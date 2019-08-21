Maurice (Mick) Dennis has joined The Dime Bank as a Vice President Commercial Loan Officer, announced President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman and Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer Peter Bochnovich. Working primarily out of the Lake Region branch of The Dime Bank, Mick Dennis brings an array of banking experience to The Dime Bank to assist area businesses attain the financing they need to grow.

With two degrees from two well-respected academic institutions, Dennis began laying the foundation for his banking career. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Scranton and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Over the course of his career he has supplemented his education with professional course certificates attained through the PA Bankers Association. He is also a graduate of Leadership Wayne.

Dennis began his career in banking ten years ago as a commercial credit analyst, underwriting and evaluating commercial loans. He later progressed to commercial documentation officer where he managed the production and accuracy of commercial loan documentation. Continuing to be promoted at various area financial institutions, Dennis was an assistant vice president and commercial loan officer where he developed new business relationships in Lackawanna County.

As a vice president commercial loan officer at The Dime Bank, Dennis will serve as a member of the sales team while managing loan portfolios and working with community businesses to provide financial services matched to each individual business need. Within his position at The Dime Bank, Dennis will develop new commercial customer relationships, providing guidance and tailoring each loan product to maximize commercial customers’ business potential. Dennis understands the local economy and business environment in this region and will act as a point of contact to assist customers through closings as well as assisting them with deposit products and electronic services to simplify the management of their finances. His overall goal at The Dime Bank is to help all commercial customers make their business the best it can be.

Pete Bochnovich stated, “Mick’s vast knowledge, qualifications, and experience in the financial services industry, coupled with his education and community involvement, create a great opportunity for The Dime Bank to further serve our current and prospective customers’ needs. Mick brings over ten years of commercial lending experience in both support and sales roles throughout Wayne and Lackawanna counties, and with Mick we get the best of two worlds. We are excited he is part of our team as we get an experienced, common sense lender and someone who knows the local marketplace.” Gary Beilman added, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to develop The Dime Bank and assist our expanding commercial customer base grow their businesses with the addition of Mick on our team of commercial lenders.”

Mick Dennis lives in Honesdale with his wife, Karie, and son, Reese. He is the president Wayne Highlands Little League, recording secretary of the Honesdale Area Jaycees, and the treasurer of Honesdale Elementary Wresting Association.

The Dime Bank has been helping customers meet their financial needs since 1905. Serving its primary market of Northeast Pennsylvania, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. If you are passionate about your future, choose The Dime Bank as your financial partner. Community banking yields community benefits. For more information on The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com. Maurice E. Dennis NMLS #1585154. The Dime Bank NMLS #431592. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.