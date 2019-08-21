NARROWSBURG—According to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DOBS), elder financial abuse is one of the top three cases reported to Pennsylvania Adult Protective Services.

A press release notes a recent study estimates there are approximately two million seniors exploited each year with an estimated annual loss of nearly $3 billion.

Aside from telephone and mail scams, elder financial abuse can take the form of exploitative overcharging of certain services, and sometimes exploitation from family or caregivers.

Helping seniors, friends, family and senior care organizations recognize the signs of elder financial abuse and how to prevent it, the Western Sullivan Public Library (WSPL) and Growing Old Together (GOT) have partnered to host a free presentation by Rhonda Decker, Senior Vice President and Security Office at Jeff Bank.

The event will take place on August 21, from 3-5 p.m. at the library's Narrowsburg branch, 198 Bridge Street.

Decker will present a 30-minute video titled “Preventing Elder Financial Abuse,” using information extracted from the FDIC/CFPB Money Smart for Older Adults, with a question and answer session following.

Take-away pamphlets will be available for participants with all the information covered in the presentation.

“We just want people to know about the issue,” stated GOT President, Marcia Nehemiah.

Nehemiah noted she'd viewed Decker's presentation at an event in Eldred where a prominent topic of discussion revolved around the nuance of power of attorney.

“That was really very interesting,” she said, adding that much of the presentation is driven by audience questions and concerns.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register ahead by calling the library at (845) 252-3360 or visiting the library website: WSPLonline.org.

The event is Wednesday, August 21 from 3-5 p.m. at the Narrowsburg branch of the WSPL (198 Bridge Street, Narrowsburg, NY).

About GOT

Growing Older Together is a non-profit, volunteer-operated organization which aims “to provide Wayne County, PA and western Sullivan County, NY residents, aged 60 and older, both the practical means and the social connections to live independently in homes of their choice,” according to its website.

The organization accomplishes these aims through community interaction and collaboration with area service agencies, all while recognizing the autonomy of its members.

GOT provides services for its members including chore assistance, help with mail and paperwork, light home maintenance, friendly visits, transportation and technological support for the ever-growing bevy of electronic gadgets and gizmos.

Services are available for an annual membership of $175 for an individual.

More information about the organization and how to become a member is available by calling 570-630-0509.

More information is also available on the GOT website: got.clubexpress.com.

—Information from a press release was used in this story.