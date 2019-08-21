SCRANTON—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that James Counterman, age 56, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment followed by ten years’ supervised release, by U.S. District Court Judge James M. Munley, for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, and money laundering.

In addition to receiving a 144-month sentence, Counterman forfeited $128,000 to the government, representing proceeds from the sale of the various properties Counterman owned at the time of his arrest.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, in October 2017, a federal search warrant was executed on Counterman’s residence in Canadensis that resulted in the seizure of 142 grams of pure methamphetamine, together with drug distribution paraphernalia.

A financial investigation of his drug distribution activities resulted in the discovery of a scheme by which Counterman acquired residential investment properties in and around the Pocono region of Pennsylvania utilizing illegal drug distribution proceeds.

In addition to Counterman, the “Game of Homes” OCDETF investigation resulted in four additional individuals being sentenced by Judge Munley:

Kelly Brady, age 56, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, sentenced to 55 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute in excess of 1,500 grams of actual methamphetamine;

Levi Roopchand, age 28, of Las Vegas, Nevada, sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Roopchand is subject to deportation to Trinidad upon completion of his federal sentence;

Sean Martin, age 38, of Marshals Creek, Pennsylvania, sentenced to 121 months’ imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine. Judge Munley ordered that Martin’s federal sentence to run

consecutively to a Monroe County, Pennsylvania, 16 to 36 month sentence Martin was serving at the time of his conviction; and,

• Michelle Christie, age 56, of Garden Grove, California, sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.

