Scranton YP, the young professionals program of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has named Mike Magistro and Kat Sokirka as its 2019-2020 chairs.

Mr. Magistro is the marketing manager for The Slocum Firm, P.C., a law firm based in downtown Scranton that specializes in personal injury, workers’ compensation, business formation, and cannabis consulting. He holds a dual bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Chinese as well as an MBA from Marywood University and was recently a finalist in the annual TecBridge Business Plan competition.

Ms. Sokirka is the Special Events & Social Media Manager at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders – the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees. She attended Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa and received her bachelor’s degree in Markets, Innovation and Design.

Scranton YP is a diverse group of business leaders, under the age of 40, committed to building relationships and retaining talent among young professionals in the greater Scranton region. Scranton YP seeks to give Scranton’s young professionals a voice in our community, in our businesses—and ultimately—in our future.

For more information, visit www.scrantonchamber.com.