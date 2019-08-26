HONESDALE - The public is invited to a BBQ for prospective, new and current members of Congregation Beth Israel this Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Temple.

Please take a few moments to invite a friend (or a few of them) who may be interested in learning about the Beth Israel community. They will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, vegetarian alternatives, drinks, and all the fixings. You need only bring your friends.

Please RSVP tohonesdalerabbi@gmail.com so they know how many to prepare for. Services will follow at about 7 p.m.

On Saturday morning, they will gather at 9:30 a.m. for a bagel, a bit of lox and some Torah.

Congregation Beth Israel is located on Court Street near the junction with 7th Street in Honesdale.