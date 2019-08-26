UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Environmental Resource Management program is one of the top five environmental science programs in the nation, according to successfulstudent.org, a student resource website that evaluates colleges and degrees from a student’s point of view.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the best environmental science programs in the country,” said Robert Shannon, coordinator of the program and associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering.

“Our alumni, students and faculty are finding solutions to environmental resource and sustainability issues here in Pennsylvania and around the world. The top ranking of our program is a strong reflection of those accomplishments.”

As one of the first environmental science programs in the country, Penn State’s Environmental Resource Management program, administered by the College of Agricultural Sciences, has been preparing students for more than 45 years to successfully and creatively analyze, manage and protect environmental resources.

Graduates are the scientists, conservationists and leaders who work with consulting firms, government agencies, industry and nonprofit organizations to solve today's environmental issues around the globe, Shannon noted.

An Environmental Resource Management degree also can provide an excellent foundation for either graduate school in the environmental and natural resource sciences or for advanced professional training in environmental law.

The program’s website, which details admissions information, course requirements, study abroad and internship opportunities, specializations, and faculty profiles, can be found at https://agsci.psu.edu/erm. For more information or to schedule a visit to campus, contact Shannon at rds13@psu.edu.