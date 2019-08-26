A U.S. astronaut has been accused of hacking into her soon-to-be ex-wife's bank account from outer space.

Anne McClain allegedly accessed the account via USAA's website while she was aboard the International Space Station, according to Houston TV station KPRC.

The New York Times says it could be the first-ever crime committed in space.

“I was shocked and appalled at the audacity by her to think that she could get away with that, and I was very disheartened that I couldn't keep anything private,” McClain's estranged wife Summer Worden told the station.

An attorney representing Worden has reportedly reached out to NASA's inspector general regarding the incident.

"NASA has no statement on this and does not comment on personal or personnel matters," the space agency said when contacted by KPRC. "Anne McClain is an active astronaut."

The accusations related to accessing the bank account are part of a larger case involving custody of Worden's 6-year-old son, a child she gave birth to prior to becoming involved with McClain. The case should be wrapped up by year's end, KPRC says.

Rusty Hardin, McClain's attorney, provided the station with this statement: “Family cases are extremely difficult and private matters for all parties involved. Neither Anne nor we will be commenting on this personal matter. We appreciate the media's understanding and respect, as maintaining privacy, is in the best interest of the child and family members involved.”