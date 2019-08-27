HONESDALE—Unemployed or underemployed Wayne County women in search of improving their career prospects can bolster their job-hunting skills with a free, six-week job preparedness program starting in September.

The Going Places Network (GPN), offered by Dress for Success Lackawanna and sponsored by the Coca Cola Foundation, will have weekly meetings at The Cooperage Project (1030 Main Street, Honesdale) every Thursday from September 12 to October 17.

The meetings will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. each week.

Enrollment is ongoing until September 11. Seating is limited.

For information about GPN and how to sign up, contact Ashley Sunseri, Program Coordinator, at lackawannacountygpn@dressforsuccess.org or 570-941-0339.

“The Going Places Network is just one of the comprehensive suite of services we offer for every phase of a woman’s professional life, starting with the job search and leading to gainful employment,” said Mary Ann Iezzi, Executive Director of Dress for Success Lackawanna, in a press release.

In a later interview, Iezzi explained the program covers skills such as resume and cover letter composition, interviewing, transferrable skill assessment and development.

In addition to the course curriculum, each week will be presented by a professional in the community.

“The great thing is, they're hearing it directly from the professionals,” said Iezzi.

This will allow participants to lay the groundwork for a local professional network, both with the presenters and each other.

“Our goal is to help them find gainful employment,” said Iezzi.

The course starts with resume writing on day one. Attendees who already have a resume written are encouraged to have a print or digital copy on hand from which to work.

GPN participants will also be able to take advantage of the other services offered by Dress for Success, such as the professional attire boutique.

There, participants will be able to get measured for and receive appropriate work attire for a professional job interview.

While the GPN is new to Wayne County this year, Dress for Success Lackawanna was one of the first organizations to operate the pilot program in 2011.

“We've had a tremendous amount of success with this program,” said Iezzi. “It's a very positive experience.”

She noted the relationships formed between the participants, community business leaders and the resources available at Dress for Success Lackawanna create a beneficial job searching support structure which extends beyond the six-week program.

In its 20 years of operation, Dress for Success Lackawanna has helped over 6,000 women in Lackawanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Monroe, Pike and Susquehanna Counties.

According to its mission statement, the non-profit organization “...empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

More information about Dress for Success Lackawanna is available by phone at 570-941-0339 or online at lackawanna.dressforsuccess.org.

—Information from a press release was used in this story.