Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging motorists to visit the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at www.511PA.com to plan optimal travel times on major roadways across the state this Labor Day weekend.

New this year, 511PA will also include travel information for every Penn State home football game, beginning with this Saturday’s game against the Idaho Vandals.

“Our goal is to help motorists plan ahead by providing them with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “By combining historical travel data with real-time, traffic speed information, drivers can be aware of traffic conditions and choose the route that best works for them.”

The Labor Day travel tool allows the public to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Labor Day in 2017 and 2018 compare to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday. 511PA also offers real-time, traffic speed information for thousands of roadway miles throughout Pennsylvania.

PennDOT will also remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period.

The new Penn State football page, hosted through the department's 511PA.com traveler information website, is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for each parking zone: West Zone (access via Atherton Street to Park Avenue); East Zone (access via U.S. 322/I-99 to Park Avenue); North Zone (access via Fox Hollow Road); and South Zone (access via University Drive and Porter Road from College Avenue/U.S. 26).

Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2019 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.

PennDOT's Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting Penn State Football game days by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

For more detailed information on work zones and roadway restrictions motorists may encounter in or around State College, visit the PennDOT website.

The public can use 511PA to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.