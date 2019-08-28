DALLAS TWP., Pa. — The Misericordia University community came out in force to welcome new students to campus during First-Year Student Move-In Day on Aug. 22. The new class of 418 first-year students hails from 10 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia. They hold an average high school grade point average of 3.4 with an average SAT score of 1134 and 24 on the ACTs.

A contingent of staff, faculty, students and alumni were on hand to assist with the move-in process, including a team of trained student orientation leaders. The event-filled day included the annual convocation ceremony that welcomes first-year students and their families and acts as the official beginning of the academic year. Classes begin on campus on Monday, Aug. 26.

The convocation program included remarks by Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., Misericordia University president, a blessing by Monsignor John Bendick and an address by alumna Vera Cornish ’93, president of Cornish & Associates Inc. and recognized author, publisher and life empowerment strategist. During the convocation ceremony, Misericordia University Alumni Board President Adam Grzech ’13 ’17 presented Cornish with the Mother Mary Catherine McGann Achievement Award. The alumni award is given in recognition of distinguished and sustained career accomplishments.

Misericordia University first-year student Ethan Collins of Honesdale, Pa., left, shares a hug with his mother, Amy Faatz,during First-Year Student Move-In Day on Aug. 22. Ethan plans on majoring in biochemistry, and says he chose Misericordia because he received a good feeling from everyone he met during numerous visits to campus.

For more information about Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes Misericordia as a 2020 “Best Northeastern” college and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2019-20 “Best Colleges” list.