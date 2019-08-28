HONESDALE — The Honesdale Borough Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, which occurred on August 26th at 8:20pm.

According to police, a vehicle struck Josephine Crossman, 85 from Honesdale, as she was crossing 8th Street.

She was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital and then to Geisinger CMC in Scranton.

On August 27th, Crossman passed away at GCMC.

The Honesdale Borough Police and the Lackawanna County Coroners Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Further details will be provided once the incident has been closed.