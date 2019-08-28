Nearly 250 area students participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. The academic competition tested the high school students’ knowledge of physics and engineering through a series of quizzes and hands-on challenges. Students competed individually and in teams.

Dallas Schedheterly from Berwick High School came in first place in the individual competition. Kaleb Garringer, also from Berwick High School, came in second place. Keegan Napolitano from North Pocono High School came in third place. James Docolovitch from North Pocono High School won the Kane Scholarship of $1,500 to The University of Scranton for holding the highest quiz score of a participant who will attend the University in fall of 2019.

In the team competition, Berwick High School Team One placed first. Members of that team were: Hanako Ferro, Kaleb Garringer, Hannah Gizinski, Jarret Groshek, Griffin Keller, Ryan Kishbaugh, Henry Novicki and Jake Yacuboski. Delaware Valley High School came in second-place. Members of the team that placed second were: Richard Albanese, Michael Chapman, Nicholas Drago, Blake Gearhart, Nash Hamill, Noah Irgang and Christian Secular. Berwick High School team three placed third. Members of the third-place finishing team were: Mia Doll, Luis Donyre, Sydney Kimbell, Sydney Lloyd, Colt McAntich, Tim Moran, Gi Popko and Dallas Schedheterly. The coach of the Berwick teams was Matt Shrader and the coach of the Delaware Valley Team was Steve Rhule.

The competition was organized by the University’s Department of Physics and Electrical Engineering with the purpose of encouraging more students to pursue careers in physics and engineering.

North Pocono teams participating:

(NP-1)

North Pocono High School participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated, from left: Nicholas Truncale, faculty specialist of physics and electrical engineering at the University; coach John Croom and Mark Caputo. Second row: Kelsey Kline, Timothy Pickarski, Catherine Clancy, Ashley Santaniello, Nikhil Patel and James Docalovich (who won the Kane Scholarship of $1,500 to attend The University of Scranton).

(NP-2)

North Pocono High School participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated, from left: Nicholas Truncale, faculty specialist of physics and electrical engineering at the University; coach John Croom and Stephen McNulty. Second row: Emily Rouse, Greg Duggan, Tobias Chalk, Ryan Deom, Petyon Roberts and Nicholas DeScipio.

(NP-3)

North Pocono High School participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated, from left: Nicholas Truncale, faculty specialist of physics and electrical engineering at the University; coach John Croom and Connor Aversa. Second row: James Bianchi, Kelley Troutman, Dustin Moss, Keegan Napolitano (who came in third place in the individual competition) and Kathryn Purcell.

(NP-4)

North Pocono High School participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated, from left: Nicholas Truncale, faculty specialist of physics and electrical engineering at the University; coach John Croom and Lia Fontanella. Second row: Kate Yanik, Anna Bajor, Peyton Sievers, Katana Evans, Shane Lamparter and Alexandra Matyjevich.