On Saturday, September 7 The Cooperage is pleased to welcome back Hiroya Tsukamoto as he takes us on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a guitarist and composer originally from Kyoto, Japan. In 2000, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the US. Since then, he has been performing internationally including several appearances with his group at Blue Note in New York and released six albums as a leader.

And he also performed and appeared on major televisions internationally such as NHK (Japanese National Television) and EBS in Korea. In 2018, Hiroya won 2nd place on International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

Doors will open at 7:00pm with music starting at 7:30pm. There is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. To reserve, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB.