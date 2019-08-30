For the second year in a row, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) is seeking volunteers for an official county-wide litter pick-up day to take place in one month on September 28th, 2019. The event is just one component of the PMVB’s campaign “Pick Up the Poconos.” The county-wide cleanup will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Volunteers have already started signing up to help remove debris and litter from public roadways around the county. Anyone interested in helping the cause can fill out a volunteer form located at PoconoMountains.com.

Volunteers will have a choice of which township or borough they would like to help clean-up. Gloves, bags and vests will be provided as well as instructions where to meet on the day of the event. For safety tips on picking up litter please head to PickUpThePoconos.com.

Last year, 327 volunteers helped clean up 741 bags of litter throughout more than a dozen municipalities across Monroe County.

We can do even better this year. Please help to spread the word about Pick Up the Poconos Day by sharing the event on Facebook.