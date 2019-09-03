An inmate at USP Canaan has died, according to a release issued by Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell.

The release states Gary Fama, 53, was pronounced deceased Sept. 1 at 8:07 p.m. by Howell. An autopsy was performed Monday, Sept. 2.

"Further studies will be performed in an effort to conclusively determine the cause and manner of death," the release states. Cause of death and manner of death are currently listed as pending.

"When conclusive results are available, a subsequent Release of Information will be disseminated ... at that time."