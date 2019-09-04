The PROmoting School – community – university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience (PROSPER) teams in partnership with Lackawanna Heritage Valley are holding the Kristy Ryczak Memorial 5K Run/Fun Walk on Saturday, October 5 at the Olive Street Trailhead on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, Scranton, at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will be used for PROSPER evidence-based drug and alcohol prevention programs in the Carbondale Area and Riverside School Districts.

The cost to participate is $20 before September 19 and $25 after September 19. For children 16 years and under, the fee is $10 before September 19 and $15 after September 19. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the first, second and third place winners for males and females in seven different age categories. Also, all children under 16 will receive a medal.

Pre-registration is available online at https://runsignup.com/prosper5ksignup addition, registration forms can be obtained by calling Penn State Extension at 570-963-6842.

The event is in memory of Kristy Ryczak, former Carbondale PROSPER team member and PROSPER 5K committee member. Kristy was a great advocate for scientifically proven prevention programs and worked tirelessly to promote and sustain PROSPER programs in the Carbondale and Greater Upper Valley. She was a champion of families and children and devoted herself to helping build strong family relationships and resilient youth.

The PROSPER project is an innovative model for bringing evidence-based prevention programs to communities to strengthen youth, families, and the community. The focus is on strengthening parent-child relations and problem-solving, building youth life skills, and teaching youth to avoid peer pressure or dangerous behaviors.

The Strengthening Families Program: for Parents and Youth 10-14 is one PROSPER program being implemented in the Carbondale Area and Riverside School Districts. It is a seven-session program designed to reduce adolescent substance abuse and other problematic behaviors. It has been scientifically tested and results have shown that children who have completed the program are less likely to become involved in risky behaviors like drug and alcohol abuse.

Youth benefit from attending the sessions by learning to: prepare for their teen years, communicate with their parents, deal with stress and peer pressure, and avoid alcohol and drug problems. Parents and caregivers enhance their parenting skills by: learning to set limits and show love, making house rules, encouraging good behavior, protecting their children from substance abuse, and learning to handle stress.

The free program includes dinner for the family, prizes for attendance and free child care for younger family members. Programs are starting in both school districts in early October.

For more information about the PROSPER 5K or The Strengthening Families Program, contact Penn State Extension in Lackawanna County at 570-963-6842.

The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Karen Thomas at 570-963-6842 in advance of your participation or visit.

Penn State is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, and is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.