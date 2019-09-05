IGNITE, the Chamber’s business incubator program, recently hosted Steve D’Ettorre, the Deputy Secretary of Technology and Information for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. During his visit, Secretary D’Ettorre toured both the Scranton Enterprise Center and the TekRidge Center, meeting with IGNITE program clients, local dignitaries and regional incubator partners. He also participated in a roundtable discussion focused on technology and entrepreneurship.

“As this tour demonstrated Northeastern Pennsylvania has a vibrant and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. “We were pleased to introduce Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre to just a few of the amazing and successful individuals who are growing businesses and creating jobs right here in Lackawanna County.”

The IGNITE program serves as a gateway to resources for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their business in Lackawanna county. Designed to help participants maximize their potential, the IGNITE program works in collaboration with entrepreneurs matching their ventures to a program or mentor. The IGNITE program fosters job creation and stimulates business growth in line with their business plan. For more information, visit www.scrantonplan.com.