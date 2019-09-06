The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched along with the first alarm assignment for Newton Lake to 171 Shadyside Drive in Greenfield Township, PA at 00:14 hours on September 6, 2019 for a possible Structure Fire. The first alarm assignment included Clifford Volunteer Fire Co, Scott Twp. Hose Co., William Walker Hose Co., Union Dale Fire Co., and Meredith Hose Co. Units were advised of possible entrapment while responding at 00:19 hours.

Initial Firefighters arriving on scene were able to remove the victim from the hazardous environment and begin medical treatment on scene at 00:21 hours. The Victim was taken by Lifeflight 3 to Allentown Hospital. No further information related to the patient or their condition is available at this time.

The Second Alarm was transmitted at 00:24 to bring additional resources to the scene. The fire was brought under control at 01:45 and units remained on scene performing overhaul until 02:30. No firefighter injuries were reported at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the PA State Police Fire Marshall Unit in Dunmore.