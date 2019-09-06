As first-year students embark on their college experience, they will all take part in Loyola's living learning program, Messina. The common text for Messina is Heartland, by Sarah Smarsh. The book, an eye-opening memoir of working-class poverty in America that "will deepen our understanding of the ways in which class shapes our country."

Mallory deQuevedo of Olyphant

Matthew Morris of Scranton

Alexander Strubeck of Dickson Cty

