HONESDALE—Alterations were made to Honesdale Borough's anticipated paving projects at a special meeting held on August 23.

Initially planning to address both Johnson Lane and Beechnut Drive, Council rescinded its motion for the latter because “The Borough finds that it does not have the funds at this time to do so,” stated Councilor Travis Rivera, who moved to rescind.

At the regular meeting held August 12, Council approved paving bids of $69,519 for Johnson Lane and $43,750 Beechnut Drive, together totaling $113,269.

At the August 23 special meeting, Borough Secretary Judith Poltanis explained there was an error in calculations regarding how much funding was available to accomplish said paving projects.

Poltanis stated Director of Public Works, Rich Doney explained, “He only has sufficient funds to do Johnson Lane.”

She further relayed there are enough funds to do partial work on Beechnut in addition to Johnson Lane, but Council decided it is preferable to wait and start the project when funds are secured to accomplish its entirety.

The motion was seconded by Councilor Robert Jennings and approved on a vote of 4-0. Present to vote were Councilors R. Jennings, Rivera, Jim Brennan and President Michael Augello.

Traffic signal paperwork

At the special meeting on August 23, Council also approved a resolution permitting applicant Kiley Associates to issue a traffic signal approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) regarding the crosswalk at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Council passed a similar resolution at an earlier date, but PennDOT is unable to locate the original paperwork, explained Poltanis.

Augello noted reissuing the resolution and resending the documents is a measure to safeguard the Borough.