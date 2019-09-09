PIKE COUNTY - On Saturday September 21, Peter Wulfhorst, Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society board member, will be leading a trip to Sunrise Mountain to observe migrating hawks.

PIKE COUNTY - On Saturday September 21, Peter Wulfhorst, Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society board member, will be leading a trip to Sunrise Mountain to observe migrating hawks.

Fall is time for several species of hawks, falcons and other birds of prey to migrate from Northeastern US to areas to southern climates. The month of September provides the opportunity to observe Broad-winged Hawks, Ospreys, American Kestrel, Merlin and Sharp-shinned Hawk. The Kittatinny Ridge, which runs northeast to southwest on days with northwest winds, provides lift for the hawks on their migration. In this way, the hawks conserve their energy for the long flight. Sunrise Mountain, in Sussex County, New Jersey is located along the Kittatinny Ridge.

They will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Key Food in Milford to car pool to Sunrise Mountain.

The group will stay at Sunrise Mountain for the morning and part of the afternoon depending on how many birds are migrating. Please bring a lunch. The field trip is free and open to the public.

Sunrise Mountain is a peak of the Kittatinny Mountains in Sussex County, NJ. The mountain is 1,650 feet high and lies along the Appalachian Trail in Stokes State Forest.

For more information or to register for the trip, please contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-618-2491 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.



