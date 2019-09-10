Gala dinner set September 15

SOUTH STERLING - Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District (LWWMD) will mark the 40th anniversary of this nonprofit organization dedication to protection of the lake’s water quality. An anniversary dinner is planned Sunday, September 15, at Wallenpaupack Creek Farm.

The celebration is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wallenpaupack Creek Farm is located at 674 South Sterling Road, South Sterling.

The cost of the dinner is $60.

Business-casual attire Cocktail Hour is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. A silent auction is planned.

The LWWMD will provide a brief presentation highlighting their history and accomplishments from 1979 to the present.

“Please join us for dinner, drinks, and live music as we take time to appreciate the people, programs, and projects that have been protecting our lake for 40 years,” the invitation announcement reads.

The menu is as follows: Caprese Salad-Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil Grilled Chicken & Asiago Pita-Spinach, roasted garlic aioli Charcuterie & Cheese Board-Imported meat and cheese, dried fruit, nuts Garden Harvest Salad-Carrots, red onions, grape tomatoes Rotisserie Chicken-Rotating around a hardwood fire until golden brown and delicious Argentinian Beef-Large cuts of dry rubbed beef slowly roasted over smokey hardwood charcoal to your desired doneness.Served with a side of Chimichurri sauce Seasonal Roasted Vegetables-Squash, red onions, peppers, and anything else seasonal Dinner Rolls & Artisan Breads-w/ butter Dessert- Cupcakes Cash Bar- Local Craft Beer and Wine.

Founded in 1979 in response to deteriorating conditions of Lake Wallenpaupack’s water quality, the LWWMD is committed to protecting and maintaining water quality throughout the 219 square-mile area that drains into Lake Wallenpaupack.

Led by an all-volunteer board of directors, they represent the various stakeholder groups in the watershed and work across our communities to accomplish their mission. The District routinely samples water quality in the lake and participates in research programs to monitor changes and conditions in the water.

They provide educational programming and outreach materials to thousands of people annually in an effort to promote responsible stewardship of natural resources. Well over $4 million in grant funding have been spent to complete projects that protect Lake Wallenpaupack, its tributaries and adjacent lakes in the watershed.

“We’ve done all of this, and more, with the help and support of our partner agencies and the lake community,” said Nicholas Spinneli, District Administrator. “We still have much work to do, but after 40 years we’d like to take a moment to appreciate the accomplishments we’ve all worked so hard for.”

For information, the LWWMD office at 570-226-3865 or visit www.wallenpaupackwatershed.org.

Tickets are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-wallenpaupack-watershed-40th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-63299724179.