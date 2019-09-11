Bethany – Author and historian, John Conway, will present his compelling program on the nefarious activities of Murder Incorporated in the Catskill Mountains during the organization’s heydays of 1940. The program begins at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, in the community hall at the Bethany Public Library, 8 Court Street in Bethany.

Mr. Conway has been a sought-after resource regarding the mob’s activities in the mountains. Among his movie and television appearances are an episode of the Fox Television Network series “Million Dollar Mysteries” in 2000, discussing mobster Dutch Schultz’s lost Catskills treasure. Recently, he appeared in the Travel Channel series, "Code of the Wild," helping the show’s stars, the Keefer brothers, in their quest to find the Schultz treasure.

As Mr. Conway notes, “Between 1930 and 1940, organized crime was responsible for at least eight murders in Sullivan County, New York. Dead bodies were found along the road, floating in lakes, and buried in shallow, lime-filled graves. Two of those bodies have yet to be recovered.”

Since 1993 Mr. Conway has served as the Sullivan County, NY historian. He and his wife, Debra, were part of the Woodstock special that appeared on PBS commemorating the famed music festival’s 50th anniversary. He is a founder and president of The Delaware Company, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote and support the history and historic landmarks of the Upper Delaware River Valley and beyond. He is the author of eight books and has written weekly newspaper columns on local history since 1987.

From 1980 to 1994 he hosted a popular call-in radio talk show, and more recently hosted The Black Dog Tavern, a monthly radio show about local history on WJFF. He is regularly asked to provide a historical context for Sullivan County news events by the New York Times, Associated Press, and Fox News, among others. From 1998 to 2016 he taught a three-credit class on Sullivan County history at SUNY-Sullivan. He is editor-in-chief of the recently revised Hurleyville Sentinel newspaper.

Mr. Conway will be available for a question and answer session, and light refreshment will be served.

Mr. Conway’s presentation is part of the on-going programs provided year-round by Bethany Public Library. While there is no charge, donations are appreciated. Bethany Public Library’s annual fundraising dinner, featuring TV chef and New York Times best-selling cookbook author, Sara Moulton, will be held at The Barn at Boyds Mills, Sunday, November 10, 2019. To reserve tickets contact Kate Baxter at 570-253-4349. For more information go to Bethany Public Library’s Facebook page.

Bethany Public Library is located at 8 Court Street, at the Bethany Public Park, on Route 670, two miles from State Route 191.