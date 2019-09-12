NARROWSBURG – Berlin Township, PA created a new “Guide to Building Permits” brochure with funding from the Upper Delaware Council’s (UDC) Fiscal Year 2019 Technical Assistance Grants program.

The color, tri-fold brochure provides information on requirements for securing building, residential, and land use permits, as well as offering an overview of the township’s past and present written by Berlin Historian Carol Henry Dunn. It also provides contacts for the local government and its meeting schedule.

A payment of $600 was approved on Sept. 5 to reimburse the township for the design and printing of 1,000 brochures by St. Clair Graphics of Honesdale, PA.

The UDC approved four Fiscal Year 2019 Technical Assistance Grants (TAG) totaling $11,387 on Oct. 4, 2018. The deadline for project completions was Aug. 30.

Since its inception in 1988, the UDC has awarded a cumulative total of $868,575 to fund 253 projects through the TAG program. The planning-oriented grants are available competitively to the UDC’s 13 member towns and townships, and five encompassing county governments in NY and PA.

Please visit the Grants Program page at www.upperdelawarecouncil.org for information.