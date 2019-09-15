By David Mazzenga

dmazzenga@gatehousemedia.com

WAYNE COUNY—Residents are reminded that United States Census Bureau employees, known as “listers,” have begun canvassing Wayne County addresses in anticipation of the 2020 Census planned to start in April.

They will be out and about the county visiting homeowners from now until mid-October.

Bearing government-issued ID badges and briefcases, listers will visit Wayne County residences conducting a survey of addresses not identified by the Census software, BARCA (Block Assessment, Research and Classification Application).

Listers will identify themselves as Census Bureau employees and display their badge when they knock on your door. Residents may also ask they produce additional identification to confirm their identity.

Using BARCA, the Census Bureau was able to identify 65 percent of addresses across the country, noted Deirdre Bishop, Census Bureau Geography Division Chief, in a press release.

According to the In-Field Address Canvasing (IFAC) Viewer, available from the Census Bureau website, the in-field workload in Wayne County includes 43.6 percent basic collection units and 58.1 percent housing units.

“In 2010 we had to hire 150,000 people to verify 100% of the addresses in the field, this decade we will only have to hire about 40,000 employees around the nation to verify the remaining 35% of addresses,” explained Bishop.

Addresses are also updated with assistance from the United States Postal Service and tribal, state and local officials.

Updated every ten years, as mandated by the United States Constitution, Census data is used to determine the number of seats in Congress each state is able to hold.

Census data also plays a key role in the determination of each state's Congressional legislative districts, arranging groups of voters so they may elect their representatives.

Census data is vital in divvying up over $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities each year to benefit services and infrastructure such as health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.

Most households can expect to received invitations to respond to the Census by phone or mail in March 2020.

More information regarding the 2020 Census and current canvassing activities is available online at www.census.gov.

—Information from a release was used in this story.