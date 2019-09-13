NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA – Do you want to live a healthier life and get rid of the chemicals that you use on yourself and in your home? Diane Ambrose, a certified health and wellness coach and Young Living independent distributor, will present a series of classes about essential oils throughout the month of September.

Ambrose has been in the dental field for over 30 years, practicing as a dental hygienist for the past 18 years. She also graduated as a certified nutritional counselor/health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York City, a personal fitness trainer from the American Council on Exercise and is currently taking her certification for aromatherapy from the Atlantic Institute of Aromatherapy in Florida.

During the complimentary program, called “Introduction to Essential Oils for Your Health,” attendees will learn:

What essential oils are;

The three ways to use them; and

What to use them for.

And more.

“I love anything that has to do with health and wellness. I began using essential oils for my own personal use when I was having some issues with my health. I had amazing results with them, so I decided to share my passion of essential oils with others,” said Ambrose.

The classes will take place:

Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., Pike County Public Library – Milford Branch

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5 to 6:30 p.m. – Pike County Public Library – Dingman Township Branch

Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m. – Hawley Public Library

RSVP to Ambrose via call/text at (570) 504-4138, or email to dambrose@motivationsforwellness.com.

Continuing classes are available monthly after this introduction class to continue learning about essential oils.