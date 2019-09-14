“Best Wishes for Deb” is an event honoring Deborah “Deb” Corcoran, who for almost 23 years has served the Hawley Public Library as Assistant Director and then Director of operations and who has recently left her Library post and accepted a full-time position elsewhere.

“We thought it appropriate to recognize Deb’s contributions to the growth and success of the Hawley Library. She created a warm, welcoming environment for all and was always responsive to patrons and their needs no matter how unrelated to Library issues they might be,” notes Library volunteer Connie Conrad who is coordinating the event.

“This is also an opportunity to thank Deb for the time she has so generously given to the community including the Downtown Hawley Partnership and the Wayne County Arts Alliance,” Mrs. Conrad continues.

Margot Adams Clauss, president of the Library’s Board of Directors, will be among those planning to attend on September 21. “On behalf of the Library’s Board, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Deb for her many years of dedicated service.” Adams continues, “She has been a wonderful leader who has continued to make the Library the hub of the community. We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, September 21, at the Capri Restaurant in Lakeville, the festivity will feature an "hors d'oeuvres" buffet along with coffee and tea. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $15.00 and reservations are being accepted by calling the Hawley Library at (570)226-4620. Deadline is Saturday, September 14.