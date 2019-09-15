HONESDALE, PA—Growing Older Together (GOT) will host a presentation, What Are Assistive Technologies and How Can They Help?, on Wednesday, September 18, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce building community room, 32 Commercial Street. The event is free and open to all.

Assistive technology (AT) is broad term that refers to any equipment that aids with the completion of a task for people with, among other things, visual, hearing, or mobility impairment. AT promotes greater independence and more positive social participation by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish or had great difficulty accomplishing.

Tina Augello from Stephens Pharmacy/Northeast Med-Equip in Honesdale will explain various adaptive equipment and medical assistance devices available to assist seniors in their own homes. Heather Taber, Assistive Technology Specialist from UCP OF NEPA, will outline the many assistive technology programs available in PA. UCP of NEPA, one of nine Assistive Technology Resource Centers, in partnership with TechOWL, PA's initiative on assistive technology, offers assistive, adaptive and rehabilitative devices for seniors and people with disabilities.

The mission of GOT is to give adult residents, aged 60 and older, in Wayne and western Pike counties, PA, and western Sullivan County, NY both the practical means and the connections to live independently in their homes.

For information about the meeting or to learn more about GOT, call 570-630-0509 or visit got.clubexpress.com.