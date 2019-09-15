DANVILLE, Pa. – J. Edward Hartle, M.D., United States Air Force veteran and 20-plus-year Geisinger physician, has been named Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective Sept. 1.

“This is an exciting time at Geisinger, where we’re rethinking healthcare models to improve the health of our communities,” Dr. Hartle said. “I’m excited to help lead our continued development of value-based care models for our patients and members, fostering an emphasis on health and wellness, caring for the whole person and making good health easier for our patients.”

Dr. Hartle, who most recently served as chair of Geisinger’s Medicine Institute, joined Geisinger as a nephrologist in 1995 and has held numerous leadership positions in his 24 years at Geisinger. As chair of the Medicine Institute, Dr. Hartle oversaw a primary care redesign program that provided patients with longer appointments and a host of other benefits that resulted in improved identification and management of health conditions.

Additionally, Dr. Hartle oversaw the inception of Geisinger’s 65 Forward program, which provides patients age 65 and older with access to VIP, concierge primary care, alongside social programs, wellness classes and more to promote better health.

“Dr. Hartle has played key roles in the development of some of Geisinger’s most innovative initiatives, making him the perfect leader to continue our progress toward promoting wellness over treatment and making it easier for our patients and members to live their healthiest lives,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “We are fortunate to have forward-thinking, creative and dedicated leaders like Dr. Hartle, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to position Geisinger on the forefront of health innovation that directly benefits the communities we have the pleasure and responsibility of serving.”

Prior to joining Geisinger, Dr. Hartle earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y. A United States Air Force (USAF) veteran, he then completed his internship and residency at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He is a fellowship-trained nephrologist from the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

In addition to his extensive training, Dr. Hartle is also a member of the Renal Physician Association, the American Society of Nephrology and the American College of Physicians. He has been published numerous times throughout his illustrious career and held dozens of leadership positions in the fields of nephrology, government affairs and more.