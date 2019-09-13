DUNMORE — PSP Dunmore responded to a crash Sept. 10 on Route 6, according to a release issued by the barracks.

The release states the crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by John Symonies, 73, of Carbondale, and a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Teresa Jones-Hornung, 58, of Waymart, were both traveling east on Route 6.

The report states "...this portion of Route 6 is (a) paved asphalt 3 lane highway, there were no adverse condition(s) at the time of the crash."

Jones-Hornung "...merged to the left lane and began to overtake..." the truck driven by Symonies.

Symonies "...conducted a left turn and collided with..." Jones-Hornung.

Both units came to final rest in the center lane in contact with each other.