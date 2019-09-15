Cyber security consultant starts work following 2nd attack this year

WALLENPAUPACK - The second major cyber attack this calendar year against the computer systems of Wallenpaupack Area School District, led to a shut down of all 3,000 or so computers district-wide.

Referred to as a “ransomware” attack in which the perpetrator sends in a virus to lock down the systems and demands money to have them restored, is a problem nationwide, Superintendent Michael Silsby told the school board, September 9. That was Day Four since the systems came down, the previous Thursday. They were still working to slowly restore the compromised servers the day after the school board meeting.

As he told the board and in a letter posted the next day for parents and guardians, and district staff, there was no breach of personal information about individual students or employees.

Ironically, Silsby noted at the school board session, that very evening the board was voting on hiring a cyber security consultant. This action followed a similar, but less severe hacking of the district systems over the 4th of July weekend.

The board approved hiring Troy Bystrom,Technology Security Specialist/Consultant, for the 2019-2020 school year. He will be working about 20 hours a week for the district. As it turns out, his role was even more in demand with this second attack. Bystrom is working with the district’s I.T. department to analyze the problem and restore the systems, while developing recommendations to the board and educate district personnel as to how to better protect the district going forward. New software and equipment might be required.

Personnel will be trained on how to watch for deceptive emails that can trick a user to triggering a virus.

Steven Nalesnik, Director of Wallenpaupack Department of Information Services, told The News Eagle that a couple of their central servers which serve the whole district, were affected. Files were encrypted and locked up so that they could not function.

Silsby stated that it was fortunate that most of their files are backed up.

They were working to restore Powerschool and all educational programming as soon as possible, Silsby stated. The technology team and the district’s new consultant was tasked with restarting the systems in phases, and to slowly bring back the district’s individual computers. There was concern that some of these could be corrupted, Silsby said.

The district website was still functioning.

In all, the district has approximately 3,000 computers and 400 printers. When the servers first went down, personnel were directed to shut down every computer in every building, to help prevent the virus from spreading.

The district is forwarding information to the FBI CYWTACH team which is investigating these incidents in an effort to stop this criminal activity. Silsby said that it was not believed that the hacker(s) were local. Rather, he said it may be that the source of the attacks is in “another country.”

These attacks have targeted logistics companies, technology companies, municipalities, financial services and educational institutions.

In some cases, companies or other institutions have had to pay the ransom to get their data back. Silsby said there is a school district on Long Island, NY that paid $100,000 to have their files restored.

“Certainly we are not at that level and not at that point, but the bottom line is we are down,” Silsby told the board. “Our systems have been corrupted, and we have multiple servers… It has affected the operation of our school.”

Nalesnik stated that the way the attacker works, once the servers went down, computer screens immediately received a message directing the victim to an email address to ask for further information. The amount of the ransom demanded is not given upfront.

The superintendent commented on how these individuals who launch these attacks could do good if they instead used their knowledge for constructive purposes.

Silsby added, “Unfortunately, as I have talked to a number of people in this business, it is almost impossible to stay ahead of the hackers. … What is most importantly, is to be able to recover as quickly as possible.

Could this be a teaching moment for their students? “Absolutely,” Silsby said. In another irony, their Technology teacher also has lost use of district computers. The episode, however, can be used as a real-life example of what can happen, and further inspire students seeking higher education in the growing and ever-changing career field of computer technology.





