HONESDALE, PA—The John Hancock Memorial F.O.P Lodge #46 of State Troopers has officially endorsed Patrick L. Robinson for District Attorney of Wayne County. The election takes place on November 5th, 2019.

Robinson accepted the endorsement on Wednesday night at Tick Tocks Restaurant before a large crowd of current and retired State Troopers along with his family, friends and supporters.

Robinson stated, “I am extremely thankful and grateful for this endorsement. I believe in Law and Order and I strongly support all Law Enforcement Officers; Local, State and Federal. They have a dangerous and demanding job. This endorsement is base on my qualifications and experience. It will be a tremendous boost to my non-partisan campaign for District Attorney. For the next two months I will take my message of hard work, common sense, qualifications and experience door to door, to the voters of Wayne County: REPUBLICANS, INDEPENDENTS AND DEMOCRATS.”

In March of this year, Robinson received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Association at S.C.I Waymart for Wayne County District Attorney.

For more information on Robinson for DA visit www.RobinsonForDA.com or stay up to date on the campaign by following @robinsonforda on Facebook.