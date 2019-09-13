HONESDALE—Get out your gears and goggles, steam-dreamers, for a weekend of wonder, a temporal transfer to a Victorian vacation of pre-industrial proportions; Steampunk Honesdale comes to town this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by the Greater Honesdale Partnership (GHP).

Participants can celebrate the Maple City's steam-powered history with a science-fiction flair through several themed train excursions and events.

Preceding the steampunk celebrations proper, The Stourbridge Line is holding a Rails & Ales event on Friday September 13.

On Saturday, September 14, the rail line, which birthed the American railroad with a steam locomotive 190 years ago, will transform into the Big Sky Train-In Movie Theatre.

The Stourbridge Line will also hold a short trip in a restored “speeder” from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release, “These speeders or 'motorcars' were used by railroads as track inspection vehicles. These little vehicles are almost like a go-cart that rides on rails.”

At the Wayne County Visitor's Center, The Stourbridge Line will hold a Ring of Fire demonstration, described in a press release as “like changing a tire on a train, but heated up to over 350 degrees.”

New this year, the Honesdale Greenhouse will feature sophisticated Tea Dueling twice a day on Saturday and Sunday.

Duels will commence at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sharp, with prizes awarded to the winners.

Hopeful duelists looking to settle disputes and petty grievances should look to arrive half an hour before the listed start time.

Tea and biscuits will be provided.

The weekend will also feature a classy costume parade for steampunkers to show their stuff.

Make ready for a wave of waistcoats and walking sticks, a grouping of gowns and gloves, and all sorts of outfits and designs tailored with a steampunk aesthetic.

Those out and about will also have the chance to catch the sonorous strumming of a wandering phono-fiddle player as he tickles the tunes of another time.

Historical wonder will also be available at the Wayne County Historical Society (WCHS) Main Museum and Old Stone Jail.

Located at 810 Main Street, the WCHS museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can learn all about how steam power came to Honesdale from the Stourbridge Lion replica and exhibit.

The Old Stone Jail, located behind the Courthouse on Tenth Street will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to Steampunk Honesdale activities, Second Saturday will be in full swing this weekend, offering a wealth of artistic endeavor throughout the town from the Great Wall of Honesdale across from Fourth street, to the multi-gallery Art-a-Pelago installations at the Bodhi Tree and DJ Harvey Agency, to the “Across the Delaware” fine art exhibit at The Cooperage Project.

Scooters are available for rent for those in need from Stephens Pharmacy/NE Med-Equip. Those interested can call 570-253-7700 for more information.

Log on to www.VisitHonesdalePA.com for more information regarding Steampunk Honesdale and other upcoming GHP events.

—Information from a release was used in this story.