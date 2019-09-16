The Cherry Ridge Carvers is sponsoring the 16th Annual Fall Carve In. The Carve In is an opportunity to learn the art and craft of woodcarving. It is also for sharing experiences and ideas about woodcarving.

The event is September 20 to the 22nd. We will start around 1:00 PM on Friday the 20th and finish around 4:00 PM on the 22nd. The Carve In is held at Cherry Ridge Campsites, home of the Northeast Woodcarvers Roundup. Friday and Saturday, we will end each night around 8:00 or 9:00 PM.

There are no handouts, no set schedule and no pre-registration. This weekend is about getting together and carving. When you arrive, every participant is expected to sign a waiver. Then check the boards for classes, locate that class and enjoy your time at the Fall Carve In.

We expect to have instructors teaching; Beginner Carving, Chip Carving, Spirit Faces, Flat Plane Carving, Christmas Ornaments, Whimsical Bark Houses, Caricatures and more. For a list of instructors expected go to our website at www.cherryridgecarvers.org.

If you’re looking for a relaxing weekend of woodcarving bring your tools and projects to Cherry Ridge Campgrounds, located in the Pocono Mountains of Northeast PA.

For reservations for rooms or campsites contact Cherry Ridge Campgrounds at 570-488-6654. For more information about the Fall Carve In contact Bob Muller at 570-448-9017 evenings or by email at rmuller@nep.net