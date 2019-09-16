Twenty-two rising high school students entered The University of Scranton’s University of Success program. The four-year, pre-college mentorship program began for the new participants with a two-week summer institute, which took place on the University’s campus in July.

During the summer institute, students participated in “hands-on” physics classes where they learned how physics is applied to harness wind energy. During the two-week summer institute, they also visited the University’s Loyola Science Center for a lesson that included live turtles, tortoises and a snake. The students participated in service projects and went on excursions to the Pocono Environmental Education Center and Dorney Park.

Following the summer institute, the students will return to the University’s campus one Saturday every month throughout their four years in high school.

The University of Success is designed for students to develop the skills needed to successfully gain acceptance to college. Students enter the program at the completion of the eighth grade and continue through their high school years. The program offers enrichment courses in study skills, SAT prep, public speaking, math, science, art and cultural activities, as well as financial aid and wellness seminars.

The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants. Donors to the program include AT&T, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Dime Bank, Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, Kuehner Family Foundation, MetLife Foundation, Overlook Estate Foundation, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, Prudential Foundation, Scranton Area Foundation, Waste Management, Weis Markets and Wells Fargo.

The Pocono area students who completed the University of Success’ summer institute are as follows:

Alyvianna Cooper, Moscow, who attended North Pocono Middle School;

Jaydene Edwards, Tobyhanna, who attended Monsignor McHugh School;

Kiana Guy, Matamoras, who attended Delaware Valley Middle School;

Dylan Guzman, Gouldsboro, who attended North Pocono Middle School;

Jaidan Perez, Jefferson Township, who attended North Pocono Middle School;

Elizabeth Wasylyk, Moscow, who attended North Pocono Middle School;

For additional information, visit the University of Success web site.