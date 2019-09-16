HONESDALE—SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) is offering those interested in learning more about driving electric vehicles (EVs) a chance to speak with local EV owners and check out their rides at its Annual Membership Meeting, scheduled at The Cooperage Project (1030 Main Street) Tuesday, September 17.

Taking place in the heart of National Drive Electric Week (September 14-22), the SEEDS meeting will feature an informative EV display attendees can view when the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“We'll have an assortment of vehicles,” explained Executive Director Sandy Long.

Attendees can learn about the Tesla Model 3, Prius Plug-in, Chevy Bolt, Ford Fusion and others from the drivers themselves.

Noting SEEDS has seen success with similar EV displays elsewhere, Long stated, “We need to keep spreading the word, especially with the charging stations here and going up in the area.”

Earlier this year, an EV charging station was installed at the Fred R. Miller Pavilion in Honesdale Borough, and another installation is underway at The Stourbridge Project.

More than just a sustainability practice, the charging stations act as a draw for EV driving tourists who often plan their trips around where they can fill up, Long explained.

From seed to sprout to stalk and more

In addition to the EV display, SEEDS will present “Sowing SEEDS for Future Growth,” starting at 6:00 p.m.

The program will feature highlights from the Draft Strategic Plan.

Launched in January, the Draft Strategic plan is a forward-looking outline of sustainability initiatives based on where SEEDS has taken root in the last decade and where it looks to sprout in the next one.

The full plan is expected to appear on the SEEDS website (www.SeedsGroup.net) following Tuesday's meeting.

Long explained a developing initiative includes further projects from the group's Sustainable Food Circle, which already saw some success with the recent Farm Tour.

Another upcoming initiative includes a community reading program called SEEDS Reads, which looks to establish little free libraries and community book clubs, building off the success of the annual SEEDS Book Swap, scheduled this year for November 9.

Solar showcase

Tuesday's meeting will also feature a Solar Device Display.

Everything from little devices to larger panels and projects will be available with enthusiastic volunteers there able to shed some light on their usage.

“Solar technology has come quite a long way and continues to develop,” said Long, noting it is headed toward being affordable for more and more people.

She likewise noted communal solar projects continue to be an important development as well.

Come one, come all

The Annual Membership Meeting is open to all comers, welcoming current members, newcomers and the general public alike.

The event is a great way to get involved with the organization and see what sustainability projects one may find of interest.

“We're always welcoming to new volunteers,” said Long, noting SEEDS members and their supporters are hard-working, enthusiastic and “super friendly folks.”

Those looking to attend are asked to RSVP by logging on to www.SeedsGroup.net, emailing Sandy@SeedsGroup.net or calling (570) 245-1256.

RSVPs will help gauge food needed for the evening, which will be available for purchase from the Mustard Seed Cafe. Food purchases are not necessary.

More information about SEEDS is available online at www.SeedsGroup.net.

—Information from a release was used in this story.