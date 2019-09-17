Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.

• Emily Karavitch of Scranton, , is a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2021.

• Curtis Reeves of Greenfield Township, is a graduate of Lakeland Jr-Sr High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2019.

• Gabrielle Durr of Clarks Summit, is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2019.

• John Slater of Moscow, is a graduate of North Pocono High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2022.

• Ashley Bound of Old Forge, is a graduate of Old Forge High School and a member of the Colgate Class of 2022.

