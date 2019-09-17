The Central House Family Resort in Beach Lake was the setting for the 60th reunion of the Honesdale High School Class of 1959 on Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019.

Forty-eight people attended which included 30 members of the original class. Class President Paul Meagher welcomed everyone after an hour of social gathering. A special welcome and recognition was given to honored guest Barbara Baxter Edwards who was one of the class advisors.

Personalized yearbook photo name tags designed by Quality Printing & Design and a key chain designed by Jeff Hiller, showing both Honesdale High Schools, were presented to all class members. The Class of 1959 was the first class to graduate from the new high school on Terrace Street, having spent the first part of 1959 in the old Church Street high school.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Marilyn Avery Akers asked for invocation and blessings on those in attendance and a moment of silence for the 26 deceased class members. A prayer was also said for those class members who could not attend due to illness or difficulty in traveling.

A wonderful family-style dinner was served by the owners and staff of the Central House while music of the 50’s and 60’s was enjoyed throughout the afternoon.

Mr. Meagher, who acted as moderator and assisted by Kay Ashworth Stephenson, explained that Carl “Dobber” Doherty and his wife of Millington, TN, who were unable to attend, donated a cash prize for some class member to win two free dinners. Joan Reed Palasia and her husband, Pat, were the lucky winners and very generously donated their winnings back to the class. A phone call was made to “Dobber” and everyone had an opportunity to speak with Carl.

A news report comparing costs of items in 1959 with today was presented: loaf of bread - 20¢, gallon of gas - 25¢, average yearly wage - $5,000, average cost for a new house - $12,000. Class member Tony Altier and his wife, Rosann, owners of A&B Homes, were recognized for having constructed and sold over 700 homes since the business was started over 40 years ago.

The Class of 1959 has held a reunion every five years since graduation and are looking forward to the next reunion in 2024.

Members of the reunion committee are Pat Thompson Seipp, Ron Gardas, Bill Ridd, Mary Jane Eberhardt Burke, Karen Dirlam Burlein, Sandy Branning Smith, Dan Guinther, Bill Schevey, Marilyn Weidner McElroy, Bill Polt, Lee Garing, Kay Ashworth Stephenson and Paul Meagher.