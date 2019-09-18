The News Eagle invited Facebook page followers to post personal comments about how 9/11 impacted their lives. They were asked to recount where they were at the time, at this pivotal point in American history we know as September 11, 2001, the day extremists unleaded terror in a multiple-pronged attack claiming nearly 3,000 lives. It was a day that changed so many lives, and started the longest running war America has ever experienced.

Several comments were shared in the September 14th edition. More are included here. Anyone wishing to add their stories are welcome to send them to pbecker@neagle.com or by regular mail to The News Eagle. A follow-up column will be published, if more comments are submitted.



Working at the Pentagon



Annette Young posted a short comment about her upfront experience, as she worked at the Pentagon the day an airliner hit their building. She was invited expand on her comments.

She has vacation home at Paradise Point in Lakeville, Wayne County, but lives in the Washington, D.C. area.

“I was a career changer and was a desktop tech starting in May, working for a contractor named BTG. Our department was a 6 – 6 M-F operation. I was on loan to G1 until the day before filling in for someone on vacation. We were supposed to move to the area where the helipad was but a government bean counter determined we weren’t moving until October 1, the beginning of the fiscal year. All of our furniture was gone when I walked in the office there temp desks everywhere.

“The plane hit between the 4th and 5th corridor, right where G1 was. We were in the 6th, D ring. We heard a loud sound, like the metro was driving through the office and ceiling tiles fell.”

She added that the building shook badly, which was their clue to run. “Some one yelled to get out so we did. When we were outside our bosses tried to find everyone but couldn’t locate two. As it turned out one was in General Maude’s office in G1 and one was in a department in the 5th corridor and ran the wrong way. Edmund Young and Scott Powell. I had just been talking to Edmund before I left on Monday night.”

She stated that both Edmund and Scott were killed.

“The government people had all ready moved out there and were all killed except for one secretary that was in the lady’s room.”

Young continued, “I was lucky as my cell phone did work. No one else’s did. I called my husband and he called my Mom who was working as an office manager in Honesdale at the time. Apparently her coworkers didn’t want to hear about this until they heard I was okay.

“I walked down Columbia Pike with another coworker until we saw two way traffic and called a friend of hers to pick us up and he dropped me off at the Springfield Metro, where I left my car.

“I called the office number next morning and my boss told me the roof was still on fire. He called an hour later and told me to come in. We then found we were going to be 24 – 7 and we would have to work 12 hours shifts six days a week until we could get staffed up. About two months later we did and went back to normal except we had no office and had 40 of us working off of six laptops on a table in a temporary office.”

They were supposed to have moved into the space where the plane struck, but thanks to the “bean counter,” that was not their fate.

“We had no idea except one of my bosses was watching the [World] Trade Center on TV and said I wonder if we’re next.’”

Young stated that she worked at the Pentagon for nine years starting then. “…It really is a pretty amazing building. There would have been a lot more damage if it hit anywhere else. I’ve since changed agencies and worked up to a Systems Engineer but I will say that was the closest group of coworkers I every knew. We even have our own Facebook page!”



Stranded in Britain



Peter J McVeigh - “Nelda and I were in London. At 6 a.m. London time I put her in a cab to go to Heathrow airport to go home, while I stayed behind to do business. I was at a aerospace exhibition in the east End when at about 2 In the afternoon we heard that a plane had crashed into one of the towers.

“Nelda was scheduled to land at about 11 a.m. EDT at JFK. Then the second plane hit and it became clear that we were under attack. Hours later I found out that her plane had been diverted to Boston.

“British Airways really took of them and a couple of days later she was home. I could not be back to the states for a week so we did some business in the south of the country. But compared to a neighbor’s son and a high school buddy who were both killed as NYC fireman, we got away real easy.”



Saw the plane strike



Bobby McVeigh - “I was on the roof of Pearl Paint on Canal Street working in the elevator machine room, heard the plane and thought that was kind of low for Manhattan. Walked out on to the roof and caught the plane just as it hit the building.

“At first I thought it was just a horrific accident, then as events unfolded I got in my truck and headed uptown to a job my buddy was working on at Fifth Avenue and 8th street, as I got out of my truck, the first tower fell.

“The chaos that followed is still a blur. But I was lucky enough to make it home that night. The days and weeks that followed took its toll, seeing all the missing posters plastered all over the city, the smell that lingered for months and the cloud of smoke that was around for weeks. 9-11 is a day of remembrance for those on the outside, but for those of us who were there for the months and years that followed, 9-11 is everyday.”



Lost her brothers



Barbara Lee Harrell - “I was in Staten Island, MY that weekend for a family party. I was expected back to work in Pennsylvania on Monday. I wasn't able to see my two brothers as they were working so I called work and told them I would be back in Tuesday the 11th.

“Tuesday morning I was putting my bag in my car while saying goodbye to my 78 year old mom when a neighbor ran out of her house saying a plane had hit one of the towers. Honestly I thought it was most likely a small plane which might have hit to top of the building. Already late for work I blew it off and headed to the Outer Bridge to leave the Island.

“Approaching the toll booth I was suddenly struck with sheer terror. The traffic was at a dead stop. At each toll booth was a policeman with rifles. Aimed at us! I was stopped next to a truck and could hear his CB radio. ‘New York is in total lockdown. No one in! No one out!’

“I knew this was going be a bad day. I never realized it would be my worst. I watched two magnificent buildings call to their death, taking my two brothers. Lt. Harvey Harrell and Lt. Stephen Harrell (FDNY).”







