Tradition of science fiction writers highlighted in Milford, Sept. 21

MILFORD — In keeping with Milford’s long association with the literary genre of science fiction/fantasy, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival is proud to include the free science fiction/fantasy panel again this year as part of its extensive program. The theme of this year’s panel is “The Wide Worlds of Fantasy.” The panel will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Pike County Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fantasy, as a subgenre of speculative fiction, has grown in popularity and has expanded to include several additional subgenres including dark, epic, historical, Gaslamp, urban, weird and contemporary fantasy. The panelists will explore the various fantasy elements within these and other subgenres of fantasy.

The fantasy authors that make up this panel include:

• Barbara Krasnoff, a Nebula Award finalist and author of “The History of Soul 2065”;

• Carrie Laben, author of the horror novel “A Hawk in the Woods”;

• Matthew Kressel, a World Fantasy Award finalist and author of “The King of Shards”;

• Rajan Khanna, author of the post-apocalyptic novels “Falling Sky,” “Rising Tide” and “Raining Fire”; and,

• Michael Libling, the World Fantasy Award-nominated author of the just-released novel “Hollywood North: Life, Love and Death in Six Reels.”

Following the panel discussion, the authors/panelists will read their works at the festival’s pop-up bookstore at St. Patrick’s Hall.

Also, come listen to and meet these authors at the “Readings and Brews,” a separate event held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn.

The complete list of free panels is:

• “Moral Lessons through Children's Books” and “Fun for Kids”;

• “Seeing the Forest Through the Trees: Finding Deeper Meaning in the Woods”;

• “Triumph Over Trauma III: Far Beyond Survival’;



• “The ABC’s of Writing for Children”;



• “Hook, Line and Sinker: How to Catch and Keep a Reader”;

• “Rhythm and Rhyme in Poetry”;



• “Romance – Love is in the Air”;



• An open-mic event: “RAW After Dark”;

• The “Fauchere Series” authors; and

• A pop-up bookstore, conversations, book-signings with local writers, and more.

In addition to the free panels, a limited number of festival passes valid for entry to all paid festival events as well as a private authors reception open only to pass holders are available for sale at the price of $200 per person on the website.

Tickets for individual panels are now on sale for $35 each. For more information about the festival and to purchase passes or tickets, go to milfordreadersandwriters.com.

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival is a project of Pike Artworks, Inc., a 501-c-3 not-for-profit organized by a group of community volunteers from the Upper Delaware River Valley region.