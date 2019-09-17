State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced nearly $400,000 in state grants for six projects throughout the 22nd Senatorial District.

The grant funding was approved earlier today at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and was awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development under the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program; the Flood Mitigation Program; and the Watershed Restoration and Protection Program. Blake worked closely with state Reps. Mike Carroll, Kyle Mullins, Marty Flynn and Bridget Kosierowski to advocate for this funding.

“The funding approved today will be incredibly impactful for communities across northeastern Pennsylvania,” Blake said. “These projects will address pedestrian safety; recreation; flood mitigation; and also improve track conditions for our local student athletes.”

The majority of the grant funding was awarded through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. This program was funded through the Marcellus Legacy Fund established by Act 13 of 2012 and allocates funds for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects. A 15% match of the total project cost is required.

The following projects received funding through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program:

The Lackawanna Valley Conservancy received $125,000 for the acquisition of the former Rudy’s Auto Salvage Yard along the Lackawanna River adjacent to the Market Street Bridge in North Scranton. This acquisition will facilitate the development of a trailhead parking area and provide a river access point at this strategic location. Blakely Borough received $60,000 to plant trees and renovate Brook Street Park in the Borough. Lakeland School District received $50,000 toward the resurfacing of their high school track which is nearly 20 years old. The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority received $41,043 to complete their development of a downtown connector which would link the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail along South Seventh Avenue to Lackawanna Avenue downtown.

Also in Lackawanna County, Mayfield Borough received $60,116 through the Flood Mitigation Program for the purchase of a commercial slope mower for use along their levee system.

Lastly, Avoca Borough received $62,672 for their MS4 Pollutant Reduction Plan through the Watershed Restoration and Protection Program.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The CFA consists of seven Board members: four legislative appointees and the secretaries of DCED, the Office of the Budget and Department of Banking and Securities. Project approval requires five affirmative votes, four of which must come from legislative appointees.