Enrollment of 3,016: Similar with last few years

WALLENPAUPACK - The 2019-2020 school year at Wallenpaupack has welcomed 10 new teachers. Nine were present for the September 9th school board session. The board also congratulated three outstanding seniors, a tradition that continues at the district board meetings.

The new faculty include:

Kaitlin Buselli, North Primary/ Early Intervention;

Emily Kotcho, High School/ Learning Support Math;

Amanda Rosemary, High School/ College & Career Counselor (starting December 1);

Thomas Hirschler, Middle School/ Health & Physical Education;

Lyndi Roberts, Elementary Schools/ Social Worker;

Diane Bailey, High School/ BCIT- Business, Computers, Information Technology (Long Term Sub, Semester 1);

Sean Schell, South Elementary/ Learning Support;

Alyssa Pierce, High School/ Emotional Support;

Lisa Ostrowski, North Intermediate/ 5th Grade Teacher;

Dr. Katie Morrell, Middle School/ Band Teacher.

Dr. Morrell was unavailable for the school board meeting.

Both Ms. Rosemergy and Ms. Roberts are Wallenpaupack Area High School graduates.

Both Superintendent Michael Silsby and Assistant Superintendent Keith Gunusky welcomed the new personnel.



Also discussed:



In addition to the discussion about the recent hacking of school district computers servers (covered in a separate story), other matters included the following.

• Enrollment at the start of the 2019-2020 WASD school year stood at 3,016. Superintendent Silsby noted that enrollment had been stable over the last few years. The current figure is five more students than at the close of the last school year. Wallenpaupack reached a high of approximately 4,100, seven years ago.

Enrollment by grades are: K 219; 1st 210; 2nd 191; 3rd 186; 4th 220; 5th 213; 6th 216; 7th 245; 8th 255; 9th 243; 10th 261; 11th 248; 12th 247.

[MORE MEETING ITEMS ARE REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY SEPT. 18 PRINT EDITION.]