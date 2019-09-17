Memorial was placed at 10th anniversary- eight years ago

PAUPACK TWP. - The residents of Wallenpaupack Lake Estates (WLE) gathered on Wednesday, September 11, (Patriots Day) at 11 a.m. to honor the lives lost the day the planes took down the World Trade Center Towers, the Pentagon was hit and a plane went down in Shanksville, PA. The simple, annual ceremony was held before a memorial bearing these words:

“These steel beams, which stand before you were recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center. They represent the North and South Towers where 2,753 innocent lives were lost or sacrificed on September 11, 2001.

“The steel rises again on this site on the 10th anniversary of the attack on our nation.

The citizens of Wallenpaupack Lake Estates will “Never Forget” those who perished, those who sacrificed their lives and our military who continue to stand in harm’s way.

“May God Bless America

“The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”

The walkway leading to the memorial bears tribute to the two other planes and their victims: Pentagon – Flight 77 – 184 victims and Shanksville – Flight 93 – 40 victims, inscribed in the pavers.

The welcome was given by Dan Braun, a retired veteran and graduate of West Point Military Academy. He is also a former board member at WLE.

State Representative Mike Peifer gave the remarks. He stated that last year he attended the memorial at Shanksville. He recalled the memorial there as somber, beautiful and inspiring. He said he would never forget the voice messages the passengers on that plane left for their loved ones before storming the flight cabin and take back the plane. He emphasized that they were “Ordinary citizens just on their way from Newark to California”. But they banded together to prevent the loss of more lives than theirs. And a field Shanksville became, “A common field one day, a field of honor forever”.

Peifer concluded his remarks saying that we should love each other and thank each other and be aware of the wonderful place, country, that we live in.

Many of the residents of WLE are former residents of New York City and the surrounding area. It is through the efforts of a retired New York City police detective living in WLE that this memorial came to be.

Each year a wreath is laid at the memorial during this ceremony. It is laid by Delores Russo, whose son Michael was among the first responders who laid down their lives to help others get out of the burning, crumbling towers. Michael Russo was a fireman with the Brooklyn Squad 1. He was working with Rescue Squad 5 as they needed an officer to lead them.

Before leaving to respond to the attack Michael told his mother he would call her by 6 p.m.

When the expected call never came, she says she knew he was among the victims. “Because when he said he would do something, he did it”. Her other son Anthony worked on the 90th floor of the first tower. But that day he was late for work.

When asked if it was getting easier, she replied, “I thought it was getting better, but it is getting worse”.

Rounding out the program were Peggy Kostyshyn singing, the National Anthem, Amazing Grace and God Bless America.

Reverend Dale Pepper gave the Invocation and Benediction.



