Lackawanna County will conduct a final free furniture giveaway for area non-profit organizations, allowing them to select any of the remaining items at the former Administration Building on 200 Adams Avenue that they may need/can use at their agencies on Saturday, September 21, from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Everyone is asked to enter the building on the Spruce Street side.

Interested agencies should have available the proper vehicles to load and take the items away with them when they leave.