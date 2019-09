Molly Driscoll was chosen to be North Pocono’s September Artist of the Month. She was chosen because she demonstrates dedication and passion for the arts. Molly is currently taking Art III and AP Studio Art. She is also a third year member of the North Pocono

Art Club. Her favorite mediums to work with are colored pencils, watercolor, crocheting, and sewing. Molly is interested in pursuing a career in the arts after she graduates high school.