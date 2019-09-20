HONESDALE—After more than a year and a half on the run, fugitive Elijah Watson, 32 of Bayonne, New Jersey, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and returned to Wayne County on Tuesday, September 17.

Watson was charged with six felonies in 2018 relating to the delivery of heroin in Wayne County in October of 2017.

Charges include multiple counts of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver; Criminal Conspiracy Engaging—Manufacture, Delivery or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver; and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

The charges were filed resulting from an undercover operation by Wayne County Detectives and the Wayne County Drug Task Force.

U.S. Marshals arrested Watson on August 27, 2019 “without incident” in New Jersey, states a release from the Wayne County District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

Watson was returned to Wayne County to face charges after waiving extradition.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) Bonnie Carney and remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

He is set to appear in Central Court on September 25 at 9 a.m.

Thanking the Wayne County Detectives, the U.S. Marshals and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office for their service in apprehending Watson, DA Patrick Robinson stated in a press release, “Elijah Watson is a sure enough drug dealer. He had changed his physical appearance and been on the run for well over a year. Now, Mr. Watson will be dealt with expeditiously.”

