Famed artist born in Honesdale, 1850; noted for historical scenes

HONESDALE - On Wednesday, September 25th at 11 a.m., Wayne Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Wayne County Historical Society will dedicate a plaque at the home of renowned artist Jennie Brownscombe, 450 Cliff St., Honesdale.

This dedication will be conducted by Carol Cipriano, Vice Regent, Wayne Chapter DAR, which includes placement of a new plaque sponsored by Wayne Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The public is welcome. Jennie Augusta Brownscombe was a renowned American artist who was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania December 10, 1850. Her work is primarily genre painting, including revolutionary and colonial American history, most notably The First Thanksgiving. Jennie Brownscombe was an active member in the Wayne Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in it’s early founding years. She died August 5, 1936.

The Wayne County Historical Society owns numerous examples of her works and has hosted several exhibits at their main museum dedicated to her.

