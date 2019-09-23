GREELEY - An announcement is expected soon on a soft opening of Dollar General’s latest discount store in the Wayne/Pike County area. Work was continuing on the new Dollar General Store at 102 Well Road, Greeley, when this was taken in late August.

GREELEY- An announcement is expected soon on a soft opening of Dollar General’s latest discount store in the Wayne/Pike County area. Work was continuing on the new Dollar General Store at 102 Well Road, Greeley, when this was taken in late August.

The store is located at the intersection with Route 6. Angela Petkovic, Dollar General Corporation spokesperson, said that a grand opening celebration is tentatively set near the end of September; the date is subject to change.

Dollar General sells quality name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. They also sell an assortment of packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods.

Dollar General is also reviewing a potential store site on Route 371, Cochecton Turnpike, in Wayne County.

Stores typically employ 6 to 10 people. Apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.