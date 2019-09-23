Includes 3rd annual Hawley Hoedown Bluegrass and Folk Concert

HAWLEY – The annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown returns to Hawley’s streets Saturday, October 5, leading up to an evening of bluegrass and folk music at the Ritz Theater.

Starting at 10 a.m., the public is welcome to stroll Keystone and Church Streets, between Penn and Main Avenues, as well as Main Avenue for the varied activities and vendors. There will also be a “fall crawl pub tour” that day, in the Hawley area.

There will be a petting zoo, fall craft vendors, and popular food vendors. For years, visitors and residents have enjoyed the beautifully decorated streets, the festive shop fronts, all against the backdrop of Hawley’s mountainous fall foliage.

Hawley Harvest Hoedown has something for everyone including cider tastings, brews, contests, demonstrations, family activities, crafts, day and night entertainment, fresh locally grown foods, and local business specials.

A recent addition to the festivities is a fall crawl pub tour which will take place over the entire Hawley Harvest Hoedown weekend. Participants win a commemorative beer mug upon completion of the fall crawl. Fall Crawl Pub Tour cards will be available at participating bars and at the Wallenpaupack Visitor’s Center.

The town’s longest running seasonal festival is brought to you by Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP).



Concert bands



This year also marks the third annual Hawley Hoedown Bluegrass and Folk Concert at the Ritz Company Playhouse also produced by DHP.

Headlining this year’s talent at the Bluegrass and Folk Concert is Po’Ramblin’ Boys, from Nashville, TN, a knock your boots off, hard-driving, traditional bluegrass band with national and international awards dripping from their ears.

Also featured in this triple bill is Colebrook Road, whose regional prowess made it all the way up the national Bluegrass Today’s top ten charts and The Dishonest Fiddlers, a local Americana-Roots band featuring clever songwriting a few of the northeast’s finest caliber musician .

“Every year, we try to top what we did last year, and I have to say, I think we’re definitely doing it again this year,” said concert organizer, Jill Carletti. She continued, “I expect the whole day to fantastic. Our charming Hawley, PA is a perfect place for a fall festival and a foot-stomping bluegrass-folk concert.”

The concert takes place Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m., and tickets range in price, from $20 to $28 depending on seating location.

For more information on the festival or to purchase concert tickets, please visit www.hawleyharvesthoedown.com. For help purchasing tickets to the concert, please call 570-588-8077.

The Downtown Hawley Partnership is comprised of area businesses, organizations and individuals working together to bring cohesiveness, aesthetics and structure to the grown and development of downtown Hawley.

- Information for this story was assembled from a press release submitted to The News Eagle.