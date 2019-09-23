River Vibes at the Cooperage, formerly RiverFolk Concerts, became an official program of The Cooperage Project on September 1. River Vibes performances will continue to feature a wide variety of entertainment. Come and see for yourself! This is Jill’s labor of love – for the love of good music and sharing with the community.

We open the fall River Vibes series at The Cooperage in Honesdale with Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright! Both Sloan and Cosy have graced our stage in solo performances, and now these long-time friends will join forces as they share a joy of each other’s music and artistry on stage. The show is upbeat, energetic and moving. Cosy & Sloan are joined by Glen Roethel (guitar) and Charlie Koch (bass).

Cosy’s concerts are wide-ranging explorations: modern renditions of mythology (meet Hades the Biker), children’s stories woven into tales of modern adulthood, blues and gospel guitar, and love songs for adults. Her alter ego Chlamydia often appears with songs such as “Botox Tango” or “Multiply Pierced.”

Sloan has carved out a musical career with the gift of not only her unique songwriting ability but also her dramatically voiced rendition of songs. With nine albums to her credit, she defies standard categorization, consistently demonstrating her command of a variety of music styles – pop, folk, jazz, and blues – held together by the melodious tone of her voice, with the end result being a unique and soulful hybrid.

Doors will open at 6:30. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.orgfor $20 or $25/door. River Vibes has chosen an online ticketing platform for ease, and if you have questions about it, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Lite fare, sweets and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.